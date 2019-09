Imbert: Budget on October 7

Colm Imbert

The 2019-2020 Budget will be read in the Parliament next month.

Finance Minister Colm Imbert made the announcement in Parliament during the debate of the Firearms (Amendment) Bill, 2019.

He said the budget would be read on October 7, 2019.

Last year’s $51.776 billion budget was presented on October 1, 2018.