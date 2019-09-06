Two men shot, hospitalised

Two separate shootings in Arouca and Arima left two men hospitalised on Wednesday.

The victims have been identified as Carlyle Jobe from Arima and Colin Balchan from Arouca.

On Wednesday, at about 11 am, 47-year-old Jobe was at his Sunset Drive, Arima home when he got into an argument with a relative. The relative took out a gun and shot Jobe in the face. The bullet struck him under his left eye.

Jobe was taken to the Arima District Health Facility, treated and transferred to another hospital. He is now in a stable condition while police search for the relative.

Almost 12 hours later, at about 10.30 pm, Colin Balchan of Spring Extension, Five Rivers, Arouca, was walking along the road near his home when a gunman approached and shot three times in the chest.

The gunman escaped, and Balchan was taken to hospital, where he was warded in a critical condition.