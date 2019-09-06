I have no steady job HDC chairman on board appointments

HOUSING Development Corporation (HDC) chairman Newman George says there is no hardship to him sitting on several State boards because he has the time to do so - he is retired and has no job.

Apart from being HDC chairman, George was recently appointed chairman of Paria Fuel Trading Company Limited and Guaracara Refining Company Limited, two of the three new companies formed with the closure of Petrotrin. This makes it four State boards in which he sits.

“I retired as an engineer in March 2015, so I really don’t work. I am just the chairman, so I don’t have a job per se. The chairman as you know is not an executive chairman. I go in to the HDC, sometimes once a week, twice a week, not every week. I leave, I go on vacation, I go away. HDC has a managing director.

“East Port of Spain (Development Company) of which I am also chairman, also has a managing director. I go there twice a month, so I don’t see being chairman of Paria and Guaracara as anything different,” George told Newsday during a telephone interview. He said there are paid professionals who oversee the day to day running of these organisations.

“I don’t go to work at 7 or 8 am to 4 pm because I am a retired engineer. I worked with HCL (Home Construction Ltd) for a number of years. I have a lot of time on my hands right now.” George said he knew a lot of people were concerned about this and how he would manage.

“I don’t have a steady job, not that being chairman of these boards will bring any great financial relief because you know what the stipend of a chairman is? If they give you $10,000 a month they give you plenty as chairman of a government board.

“I don’t need to sit on these boards because I am an engineer by profession and I think I am fairly comfortable with my pension. I am telling you my business, I am a visionary. Apart from my pension, I have my personal annuities, so I’m comfortable.”

Asked if he knew who will be his replacement at the HDC, George said he did not. He said it that is for the Cabinet to decide and an announcement will be made sometime in the middle of December.