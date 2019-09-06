Energy chamber: Give money not supplies to Bahamas relief

AS business groups and other organisations embark on gathering relief supplies for hurricane-ravaged Bahamas, the Energy Chamber is encouraging members to make financial donations and not material supplies, to the relief and restoration effort. In a media release, the chamber stated that given the “logistical challenges and expense of transporting goods” from TT to the Bahamas, “it will be much more cost-effective to financially support relief agencies on the ground rather than shipping collected items from Trinidad and Tobago.”

“Financial contributions will allow relevant agencies to procure necessary materials in bulk, rather than shipping containers of mixed relief items that are difficult to distribute.” The chamber stated it is liaising with the Caribbean regional network of Chambers of Commerce, who are the official private-sector representatives on CDEMA, which is the official Caricom coordinating mechanism.

“Through the network we are in touch with the Bahamas Chamber of Commerce, who has established a GoFundMe page to collect donations.

We encourage our members and associates to visit this page to make your contribution.” The GoFundMe page is titled - “GoFundMe Bahamas Hurricane Relief.”