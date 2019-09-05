New St Joseph Secondary a danger zone

No security at the entrance to the vandalised new building that was built to replaced the St Joseph Secondary School (formerly Curepe Junior Secondary) School in Farm Road St Joseph. PHOTO SUREASH CHOLAI

The new St Joseph Secondary School is a no entry zone, at least according to some residents and past students who advised the Newsday against trying to enter the premises.

This warning came after there were reports of gunmen terrorising students and staff on Wednesday morning, forcing early dismissal of classes.

They described the building, which seems to have been abandoned, as a den for gang members from the nearby "Banga" (Bangladesh). The building is now a mere shell with no windows or doors and most of the roof is missing. The surrounding grounds are overgrown with bushes and vines.

The existing school is in no better shape from what can be seen from outside with vines climbing the burglar proof and moss-covered walls. The Newsday was unable to speak with principal who was said to be in a meeting.