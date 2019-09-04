Cannabis talks to feature major stakeholders

CanEx Jamaica Business Conference and Expo founder, Douglas K Gordon, is promising a vibrant event with myriad ideas for exploration in the expanding legal cannabis industry. The conference will take place September 26-28, at the Montego Bay Convention Centre.

CanEx Jamaica is a premier business-to-business conference in Latin America and the Caribbean, and brings together cannabis industry professionals from across the world to share knowledge and discuss advances in the industry.

In 2018 the conference hosted some 1,500 participants from 23 countries, and this year, the organisers expect greater attendance.

The conference is now in its fourth year and Gordon said: “There are numerous opportunities for growth and investment in the cannabis industry and this conference will present business leaders, investors, cultivators, scientists, manufacturers and other potential stakeholders with a platform to explore the global marketplace.”

The global legal cannabis market continues to expand, and the Caribbean is just starting to gain serious momentum. Jamaica continues to lead in the Caribbean with yet another licence being issued recently.

Earlier this year, St Vincent and The Grenadines issued its first cultivation licences for the production of medicinal marijuana, and a number of other islands are coming on stream with moves afoot in a number of markets including Barbados and Cayman Islands.

“We expect participants from more than 30 countries representing a rich array of potential opportunities for partnership and collaboration,” Gordon said.

“Our mission is not only to provide a memorable and robust cannabis conference in terms of content, but also to ensure we curate and present the very best of the Caribbean. CanEx Jamaica will provide stakeholders with a platform to engage, share knowledge, and build valuable relationships with other interested stakeholders.”

Earlier this year, CanEx hosted a series of Cannabis Investment Summits throughout the Caribbean, presenting to stakeholders in Barbados, TT and the Cayman Islands, opportunities available for investment in the legal cannabis industry.

This year’s CanEx Jamaica Business conference will feature more than 100 speakers and panellists, discussing a range of topics including health, wellness, legal, regulatory and investment opportunities in the cannabis industry.