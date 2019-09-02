Prisons Commissioner: We do not discriminate

COMMISSIONER of Prisons Gerard Wilson says the claim by the head of the Waajihatul Islaamiyyah (The Islamic Front), Umar Abdullah,

that Arabic books were being banned in the prison is malicious.

Wilson said the prison does not discriminate against any religious practices.

In a media release, Wilson, in refuting the allegations, said all inmates were treated impartially.

He said allegations of this nature were taken quite seriously and he was willing to meet with the head of the Islamic Front, the Imam for the Remand Prison, as well as some of the disciplined Muslim inmates to discuss his concerns.

Wilson also said he was "gravely concerned" about the scathing remarks made against the head of the high-risk management unit of the prison, who is the deputy Commissioner of Prisons in charger of Operations.

He said because the head of the Waajihatul Islaamiyyah did not identify the individual by name, the matter cannot be addressed until then.

“The Trinidad and Tobago Prison Service continues to play an integral part in the maintenance of safety and security and assures members of the public that equal opportunities for habilitation/rehabilitation are afforded to all offenders under its charge.”

Abdullah had asked in a media release: "Which one of the three commissioners can answer why educational and religious books for Muslims in Arabic are being banned? Is this an Islamophobic idea by the commissioners?”