Arima Hindu School relocated to safer location

IT is a new school term and also a new school for Arima Hindu Primary School students.

Previously located at Temple Street, Arima, parents and teachers were concerned about their safety and that of the students. Temple Street is notorious for gun violence and for being a drug den.

The latest act of violence was a shooting which saw Dominic Almerales dead and his wife Desiree Sparkle fighting for her life. The couple went to serve eviction notices to two Jamaicans and a Venezuelan who lived in an apartment at Temple Street.

The incident occurred a stone's throw away from the school. Teachers and students barricaded themselves inside until police arrived.

It was this incident that caused teachers and parents to increase their calls to be placed in a new school.

Arima businessman Raj Jadoo offered to temporarily house the teachers and students upstairs Jadoo's Plaza, Arima, without rent, until the school being constructed on Cocorite Road, Arima, is completed. The construction of the school began while the People’s Partnership was in office, but construction stalled when the PNM won the 2015 general election.