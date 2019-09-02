20-yr-old in court for law clerk’s murder

A-20-YEAR-OLD man from Claxton Bay appeared in San Fernando magistrates’ court a short while ago charged with the August 19 murder of a law clerk at a bar in Gasparillo.

Renaldo Lewis, of La Sophie Road, appeared before senior magistrate Jo-Anne Connor, who also read a charge to him that he wounded a patron, Rishi Ramcharitar and robbed him of $165 and an ID card.

Law clerk Kristian Sirjusingh, 28, of Happy Hill, Gasparillo, was shot dead during a robbery at Michelle’s Bar, when three men confronted patrons. At the time, Sirjusingh was celebrating the 66th birthday of his father, Ramesh.

Connor told Lewis the murder charge had been laid indictably and he was not called upon to plead. She also read a charge to him that he shot and wounded Ramcharitar.

Police prosecutor Cleyon Seedan showed Connor a criminal record extract, which revealed that Lewis has a pending trial in Arima magistrates’ court for robbery with violence. He was also fined for loitering.

Connor remanded Lewis into custody to reappear on September 29, via video conferencing.