2 in court for Sunkist grocery robbery

TWO men appeared in the San Fernando magistrates’ court this afternoon charged with the February 18 robbery at Sunkist supermarket, Phillippine, near San Fernando.

Dennis Williams, 33, and Jevon Cedeno, 21, both of Los Bajos, Santa Flora, have been in police custody for days after the incident while San Fernando Criminal Investigation Department (CID) detectives investigate the robbery, video footage of which was posted on social media.

Senior magistrate Jo-Anne Connor read the charge to Williams and Cedeno that they robbed the grocery of $2,000 and a carton of cigarettes.

The magistrate read a second charge to Williams alone that on the same day he falsely reported to PC Krishna Siernarine of the CID that his vehicle had been stolen.

He pleaded guilty but when Connor said he seemed unsure, he changed the plea to not guilty.

Police prosecutor Cleyon Seedan said Cedeno’s criminal record showed he has a pending case in the Port of Spain magistrates’ court for robbery. He was fined earlier this year for driving without a licence and insurance.

He was charged by PC Kerry Buchoon of the San Fernando CID for the grocery robbery.

Connor granted Cedeno $100,000 bail to be approved by the magistracy’s registrar. Williams was granted $75,000 and both are to reappear on September 30.

In the same court, 20-year-old Shemar Henry appeared before Connor, who read the charge that whilst armed with a firearm, he robbed Kevin Prescott of $1,200, on July 27, at Pointe-a-Pierre Road, San Fernando.

Henry, of Union Hall, near San Fernando, was granted $35,000 bail to reappear on September 23.

PC Michael Raghunanan of the San Fernando CID laid the charge.