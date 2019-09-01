CAL cancels flights because of Hurricane Dorian

FILE PHOTO

SEVERAL flights were cancelled by Caribbean Airlines for Sunday to Tuesday because of Hurricane Dorian.

Now a Category 4 storm, it is expected to hit the US from Florida to North Carolina during the week.

The cancelled flights are BW 414 Kingston to Nassau; BW 415 Nassau to Kingston; BW 484 Port of Spain to Miami; BW 483 Miami to Port of Spain; BW 480 Port of Spain to Fort Lauderdale; BW 481 Fort Lauderdale to Port of Spain; BW033 Kingston to Fort Lauderdale; BW036 Fort Lauderdale to Kingston; BW 482 Port of Spain to Orlando; and BW485 Orlando to Port of Spain.

A CAL release encouraged passengers to contact the airline’s reservation offices for re-booking on the next available service. It also stated that passengers with confirmed tickets for travel during the August 30 to September 8 whose travel plans are impacted by Hurricane Dorian can rebook without change fees under specific conditions.

These include:

1. Tickets rebooked in the same cabin for travel up to September 13, 2019.

2. Customers must contact Caribbean Airlines before the scheduled date of travel.

3. For a full refund of fare paid for travel up to September 8, 2019 the refund must be requested by September 5, 2019.

4. ALL changes must be made through Caribbean Airlines Call Centres or at Caribbean Airlines Ticket Offices.

It added that Caribbean Airlines will not be responsible for arrangements or transportation to/from an alternate airport or hotel/overnight expenses incurred by affected passengers.