‘He’s the best’ Businessman hails CoP

File photo: Police Commissioner Gary Griffith at the weekly press briefing at Police Admin Building in Port of Spain.

CEO of Arima Discount Mart, Balliram Maharaj, has described Police Commissioner Gary Griffith as the best CoP TT has had. A businessman for over 60 years, Maharaj said Griffith should be left alone to do his job, and administrative work should be handled by others.

“We cannot take advantage of the commissioner and work him in the field. Let him take care of the operation, have people in charge of human resource and public relations take care of the administration. Let us save Gary Griffith and remove the workload from him and let him make the Police Service better.

“These days are not like when I had my father and I am running everything. It is not a parlour again. We are dealing with guns, and police is not the answer. They are part of the solution, but we need to get people to take care of the management aspect of the organisation.”

Maharaj was speaking during a news conference yesterday at the Valpark Shopping Plaza to give his views on whether TT was a better country now than when it was under colonial rule.

His parents ran a small parlour opposite the Arima Velodrome.

Maharaj said he will not describe TT as a failed state, but we were falling back in certain areas, such as single parenthood and gangs.

He also compared TT to diabetes saying the country could be healed again.

“If a doctor tells you you have diabetes, you have a chance to control it. Now we can bring parents back in school, prayers in the morning, let teachers set an example. These are the medicines we can take and move away from the bordering to bring a solution. I am not saying we are bordering, but we can fix it.”