Moonilal to PM: ‘What you doing with Dennie’s SSA files?’

Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal.

STRATEGIC Services Agency (SSA) files are secret and Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal wants the Prime Minister to explain just how he was able to reveal former director Carlton Dennie’s personal files.

SSA's employees' files are governed by confidentiality, according to the SSA Act, Moonilal said. He questioned Dr Rowley’s disclosure, at a press conference on Tuesday, of "secret files" which accused Dennie of insubordination and unacceptable behaviour.

Dennie's claim of being instructed to "fire all Indians," made at the United National Congress (UNC’s) Monday Night forum, and which he accused Rowley of directing, reared its head again last night at Ragoonanan Road Government School, Cuupia, during the UNC’s Pavement Report meeting.

Dennie's allegation of being directed by Rowley to engage in ethnic cleansing at the SSA when he was director triggered Rowley's press conference, where he revealed a 2012 SSA report. According to that report, Rowley said, Dennie was accused of removing sensitive equipment from the SSA and shutting down the intelligence network.

But, quoting section 8 (1) of the SSA Act, Moonilal said Rowley broke the law by being in possession of SSA intelligence reports. The act says no SSA employee shall disclose information obtained or accessible in the course of performance of duties and functions, unless authorised by the director. Even if authorised, Moonilal said, releasing employees’ information is only for the purpose of investigating or prosecuting serious crimes.

Rowley said his allegations against Dennie were based on a report of October 23, 2009, sent to the permanent secretary in the Ministry of National Security. The prime minister did not say he obtained Dennie's files from the SSA.

Moonilal said, "Under the SSA Act, there is a strict secrecy provision. Any person who contravenes it is liable to $100,000 fine and or ten years' imprisonment.

"Tonight I call on Gary Griffith to interview Rowley. How did Rowley get those personal files?

"It had nothing to do with who got fired. It had to do with the man's personal job and reviews.

"Rowley, within 24 hours, did you write to an employee to get Dennie’s files? Why did you want it? It was not in pursuit of any serious allegations as per the requirements of the act."

Having such personal files on an SSA director and revealing their contents to the public, Moonilal reiterated, breached the act.