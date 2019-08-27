High Commissioner hosts Jamaican designers

Jamaican designer Courtney Washington adjusts a dress on Jacquie Watson-Diaz at an open house at the Jamaican High Commission, St Clair, on Monday. PHOTO BY AYANNA KINSALE

JABARRI SUPERVILLE

THE COLOURS of the Jamaican flag lit up the sky

as an Open House was held at that country's high commission, St Clair, on Monday evening.

Amongst the sounds of soca music and the smell of jerk chicken, a number of Jamaican artisans gathered to showcase their various designs for guests.

Jamaican High Commissioner Arthur Williams said the event came on the heels of and was inspired by the Carifesta XIV experience.

He said, "The exhibitors we have tonight were here for Carifesta, and when we realised that they would be here an extra day, we decided to put this event together."

He said the event was organised in a matter of days, which made him even happier about how well it turned out and was attended.

Williams said he was very proud of the work displayed by the artisans, describing it as excellent. He added that such good work gave him great hope for the future of Caribbean design, though relations between the islands needed a greater push.

"There's a good relationship between TT and Jamaica. However, there needs to be more organisation between the islands so we can go to each other's land and sell and promote our own products. It cannot be overemphasised that the creative sector is a viable tool for economic diversification in the Caribbean."

He said there's a yearning for regional talent to reach its full potential.

"It took a big event like Carifesta to prove to some people the kind of talent we have here in the Caribbean. We needed to be reminded of that. Carifesta has given us a greater impetus to move forward."

Williams said the public could expect more open houses in the future. "When I saw the amount of Trinidadians and Jamaicans who came out to the event on such short notice, I thought, 'Imagine if we took longer to plan and promote it.' So we'll most definitely have more events like these."

Jamaican fashion designer Courtney Washington showcased his latest designs at the open house.

He told Newsday, "I really want to thank the high commissioner for this opportunity. I feel really good about this event."

About the scope of Caribbean fashion, Washington said it is changing.

"We have to recognise the change that's taking place, because we always have to be evolving. People no longer have to look outside for foreign artisans. Caribbean citizens are really conscious of local talent now and the recognition is growing more and more. The market is big enough. Once a design has style, people will shop."

He added that though there is an awareness of local talent, governments are not doing enough to push it forward.

"Most of the Caribbean govern ments aren't doing what they're supposed to do. Promoting, enhancing and supporting the Caribbean creative industry can be done 99.5 per cent better."

He noted Italian fashion company Versace and US fashion designer Donna Karan as his inspirations.

"I actually shared a floor with Donna Karan once at Nordstrom. Those kind of designers have influenced me. My designs are for the affluent women who don't follow trends but look for style."

His advice to emerging Caribbean designers is to pay attention to marketing.

"You have to think about marketing as a designer. And in thinking about marketing, you will be able to figure out your target market, which is super-important."