Prisoner escapes St Ann’s Hospital

POLICE and prison officers are on the hunt for Rayan Phillip Bowen, who escaped from St Ann’s Hospital early this morning.

Prison officials said he was serving three months for firearms and ammunition possession.

Newsday understands he was last seen on Thursday night at about 7.30 pm, wearing a black and white long-sleeved shirt and black jeans.

Officials made a report to prison officers at about 4.30 this morning, after staff realised he was missing.

Bowen is about five foot five inches tall, with a light brown complexion and two teardrop tattoos below hisleft eye. His last known address was Mt Hope Road, Mt Hope.

Prison officials said he was arrested for the arms and ammunition but was serving time at the hospital because it was recommended by a psychiatrist.

Anyone with information on Bowen’s whereabouts can contact 999, 800-TIPS, 482-GARY or the nearest police station.