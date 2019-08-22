Phillip wants to shine in T20 format 2019 Hero Caribbean Premier League

Anderson Phillip

AFTER having a breakthrough 2018/2019 Regional Four-Day tournament, fast bowler Anderson Phillip is eager to earn a reputation in the T20 format when the 2019 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) T20 Tournament bowls off in two weeks.

"My goal is to get a good showing and make a reputation in the T20 game for myself," Phillip said on the 2019 CPL.

Phillip, a member of Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) since 2016, will line up for TKR again this season. Phillip has not been a consistent member of the starting XI during his career with TKR, but he may be hoping for more playing time this year after a solid showing in the Four-Day tournament. In eight matches for the TT Red Force, Phillip took 28 wickets at an economy rate of 3.60 runs per over which included best figures of 5/74.

Phillip wants the chance to play T20 cricket more often, but knows the shortest version of the game is not the same as four-day cricket.

Phillip, 23, knows he has to adapt when bowling in T20 cricket. "It is much more difficult than four-day where the game is faster and (you are) bowling in more power plays," he said. "It is way (more) difficult and it calls for more T20 skills (because you have to) do much more with the ball."

The top T20 bowlers in world cricket use a variety of deliveries including slower balls, yorkers and bouncers in an attempt to deceive batsmen. Phillip believes that he is equipped with T20 bowling skills, but just has to deliver when it matters most.

"To me I would not say (I have to) develop. I have skills, but it is (about) better execution of my skills."

TKR will play the opening match of the CPL against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots at the Queen's Park Oval in St Clair, on September 4.