Beyond Carnival

Carnival is more than playing mas in the streets. It’s an engine of economic diversification says Tribe Group CEO Dean Ackin. It’s about storytelling which preserves our cultural past but gives expression to the stories of a new generation, says Lost Tribe’s designer Valmiki Maharaj. And it’s about paying it forward to up and coming designers, says YUMA’s management team, fulfilling the goals of late founding member Stefan Monteil. These stories are in focus in this week’s Business Day edition.