TT Boys and Girls beaten again UANA Pan Am Water Polo Championships Day 2

Argentina’s Mateo Giri (#3) shoots and scores pas TT’s goalkeeper Zaphaniah Taylor-Saodenha during the UANA Waterpolo Youth Championship at the National Aquatic Centre, Couva, yesterday.

YANNICK QUINTAL

TT’s boys and girls teams were once again given the business in their respective second preliminary matches, on day two of the UANA Pan American Youth Water Polo Championships, at the National Aquatic Centre in Balmain, Couva, yesterday.

The TT girls faced a tough USA outfit and lost 27-2 in their matchup. The boys team would put up a little bit more of a fight, but would eventually go on to lose 29-7 to Argentina. Jordan Waithe and Abeo Valentine were the two goal scorers for the girls, while for the boys Yannick Robertson scored five and Everson Latchman and Kelvin Caesar scored one each.

The TT girls once again were undone with a stingy defence that capitalised on turnovers to account for most of America’s goals, similar to the way Brazil blitzed them on Friday. TT also looked very stagnant on offence after not looking to move to create space and make passes or chances to score. When they turned the ball over, the Americans were already on the break and were ready to score on a disorganised TT defence.

The boys team started off promising and were looking to keep pace with the Argentinians, as Robertson scored three goals in the first period. However, missed opportunities hampered their performance throughout the game. Robertson also missed on two penalty shots in the match. In addition, they had opportunities where they had an advantage in numbers, but didn’t capitalize.

Today, the girls will take on Canada at 11.40 am while the boys will play Peru at 2 pm.

Other Day 2 Results

Girls

Argentina tied with Brazil 11-11

Canada def Peru 25-5

Boys

Brazil def Peru 28-4

USA def Colombia 26-9

Canada def Bahamas 21-9