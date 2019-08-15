Charles: PNM values its principles

Chief Secretary Kelvin Charles

Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Chief Secretary Kelvin Charles says he is deeply saddened by the recent events surrounding former public administration minister Marlene McDonald, who is on bail after being slapped with seven corruption charges.

However, he told Newsday the People's Movement (PNM) holds firmly to its values and principles.

"Therefore, certain unseemly behaviours in public office will not receive a nod of approval from the leadership or party members. McDonald's case is now before the courts and we expect that from this point forward, the judicial system will take its course."

The Port of Spain South MP, who was fired from the Cabinet on Monday, was warded at St Clair Medical Centre on Monday after feeling ill.

She is on $2 million bail after being charged jointly with her common-law husband Michael Carew and others with attempting to defraud the government by procuring funds for the Calabar Foundation, a charity organisation.

On Tuesday, Charles thanked McDonald for her contribution to the PNM and the country.

"I join with the rest of the PNM party in recognising Ms McDonald's contribution, not only to the party but to the overall governance of TT for many years."

A former PNM deputy political leader (legislative matters), McDonald was arrested last Thursday, along with Carew, at their Valley View home, Maracas/St Joseph.

At that time, the prime minister said if the police investigation into Mc Donald revealed anything untoward, he would deal with it accordingly. Rowley subsequently fired McDonald from the Cabinet and later from her party post, after Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard gave instructions on Monday for her and others to be charged.