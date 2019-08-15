Carifesta Community Festivals

The Community Festivals – All that is We falls under the purview of the Ministry of Community Development, Culture and the Arts and takes place during Carifesta XIV between August 17-23 August and feature a plethora of exciting activities across Trinidad.

Community Festivals lineup include:

August 17: Arima Indigenous Experience | Arima Velodrome Tour: Mount St Benedict, smoke ceremony, street procession from Santa Rosa Park to the Velodrome, First Peoples Indigenous Village, sidewalk sale, booth displays of handicraft food and demonstrations, CDPF creative sector workshops, cultural show.

August 18: Valencia Eco Experience | Valencia Eco Resort. An eco-village with a display of cultural dish, craft, games. CDPF sector workshop, chow down and river side curry duck competition and cultural show.

August 22: Caroni East Indian Experience | NESC Veuue, Rivulet Rd Couva Tours: Temple in the Sea at Waterloo, followed by visits to the Shri Dattatreya Yoga Centre, The Indian Caribbean Museum of TT and Sevilla Sugar Museum, CDPF creative sector workshop, Ramleela re-enactment and cultural show.

August 22: Mayaro Historic Experience | BP Resource Centre Tour: Historical Museum at the Mayaro Civic Centre, street procession to the BP Resource Centre, craft, food and cultural booths, cultural show and stickfighting.

August 23: Princes Town Merikens Experience | Princes Town East Secondary School Street Theatre at Lothians Junction, street procession, craft displays, food, CDPF creative sector workshops, Indigenous display of Merikens of Moruga and cultural show.

August 23: Vessigny Scenic Experience | Vessigny Government Secondary School Tour: La Brea Pitch Lake with a fanfare by Jah Roots, Pan round de neck, Local food and craft, beach sports and cultural show.

For more information visit https://carifesta.net or the Ministry’s Facebook page.