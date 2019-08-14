Man killed near Curepe bar

A man was shot dead early this morning near a bar in Curepe.

He has been identified as Shelton Sharewood. Newsday understands the shooting occurred at about 2 am today.

A video circulating on social media captured the killing on tape. The video depicted Sharewood standing near the bar liming with friends. A man wearing a white T-shirt, whose face was covered with another T-shirt, walked into the middle of the crowd, pointed the gun at him and shot him several times.

According to reports Sharewood was taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, where he died.

Police had not yet established a motive behind the murder.

More on this as it becomes available.