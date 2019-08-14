Home changes lead to misery

THE EDITOR: The complaints are piling up regarding people making improvements to private property at the expense of the finances and comfort of neighbours.

Changing water courses, adding to property and allowing water to undermine other people’s homes should not be condoned.

And when they lead to landslides and flooding it ends up being the fault of the Government. True or false?

Be extremely careful when buying into new property developments. Some of those homes being erected might be at the expense, comfort and enjoyment of people living further down the road.

Wake up and smell the coffee. With climate change worldwide, no number of box drains will save you from flooding and landslides. Get used to this idea.

LYNETTE JOSEPH

Diego Martin