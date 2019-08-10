TT takes silver, javelin

TT's Keshorn Walcott

TT earned three more medals at the 2019 Pan American Games in Lima, Peru, today.

Keshorn Walcott took silver in the men's javelin, the men's 4x400m team claimed bronze and cyclist Teniel Campbell grabbed another silver medal.

TT now have 13 medals – two gold, eight silver and three bronze.

Walcott, a two-time Olympic medallist, had a top throw of 83.55m as the Caribbean took the top three places.

Grenadian Anderson Peters achieved a Pan American record with an effort of 87.31m and Albert Reynolds of St Lucia grabbed bronze with a 82.19m effort.

The TT men's 4x400m relay team were third in a time of three minutes, 02.25 seconds (3:02.25). Winning gold were Colombia in 3:01.41 and USA claimed silver in 3:01.72.

Campbell won this country's first medal of the day. She ended second in the women's road race, following up her silver medal performance in the women's time trial on Wednesday. Details of her effort in the road race are not available at this time.