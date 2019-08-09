McCullum set to replace Katich as TKR coach

Brendon McCullum

FORMER New Zealand cricket team captain Brendon McCullum is set to replace ex-Australia batsman Simon Katich as coach of the Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) for the 2019 Caribbean Premier League (CPL) season, as well as assistant coach at Kolkata Knight Riders.

McCullum played for TKR during the 2017 and 2018 seasons, with Katich as the coach.

A few weeks ago, the Kolkata Knight Riders announced the dismissal of their coach Jacques Kallis and his deputy Katich (who was also the TKR coach).

The 37-year-old McCullum retired from the sport earlier this month and has been signed up by the Knight Riders franchise - which owns both teams - for the 2019 CPL and 2020 India Premier League (IPL).

In his message on Instagram at the time of announcing his retirement, McCullum had mentioned that "the next chapter, in both media and coaching, will challenge me further".