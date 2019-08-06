Journalist: Crime begins at home Stick-fighting champion laid to rest

Stick fighters raise their bois in salute to former stick-fighting champion Carl Swamber at his funeral at Mt Elvin London Baptist Church, Hindustan Road, Princes Town, on Monday. PHOTO BY VIDYA THURAB

Newsday news editor Keino Swamber, nephew of murdered CEPEP worker Carl Swamber, has called on the nation to stop blaming politicians and the police for the high crime rate and take a hard look at themselves, as crime begins in the home.

He was speaking at the funeral of his uncle who was gunned down on July 31 outside his house at Naggee Road, Hindustan Road, New Grant.

An emotional Keino Swamber said his uncle had been killed by “someone’s good boy” who had walked up to his uncle and pumped three bullets into him.

The service took place on Monday at the Mount Elvin London Baptist Church at Hindustan Road, New Grant.

Pastor Albert Ellis called on the congregation to make their peace with their creator just as Carl Swamber had done several weeks before his killing.

“To the Swamber family: Do not mourn as those without hope," he said. "Life is short, time is short. We are living in a mad world and it is important for us to make our peace calling and election sure.”

He said people were in danger of being gunned down in TT just because someone did not like their haircut or their attire.

He also cited the recent mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, as evidence that criminal behaviour was occurring all over the world.

In her tribute, Swamber’s niece Kaylan Dixon also agreed time was short, saying her uncle’s life was brief, but he always showed love to his family.

She agreed that, having become a Christian, her uncle was now in a better place with his Lord.