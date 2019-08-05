Quota International TT installs new board

Chantal La Roche, secretary left, Michelle Low Chew Tung, president and Jillian Jones-Smith, vice president/president-elect.

MEMBERS of Quota International TT gathered at the RBC Royal Bank Oval Suite in St Clair recently to celebrate achievements and welcome the newly inaugurated board for the 2019/2020 term.

Michelle Low Chew Tung returned as president for a second term. Jillian Jones-Smith was installed as vice president/president-elect, Chantal La Roche, secretary and Jennifer Moore, treasurer.

“I feel truly honoured and blessed to be the president of Quota TT for a second term. I can assure you that this is not a responsibility I take lightly. Along with the board and support of our members we will fulfil Quota International’s mission of empowering women, children, the deaf and hard of hearing and people with speech difficulties in our local community” said Low Chew Tung.

Reflecting on the previous year, Low Chew Tung said “the collective energy and drive of members is what generated the positive results the club enjoyed in the last year”. Quota TT successfully implemented its Quota International Educational Scholarship Awards for secondary and post- secondary students in the deaf and hard of hearing community. The club partnered with the TT Association for the Hearing Impaired (TTAHI) and other stakeholders on the national Protect Yuh Hearing campaign aimed at increasing awareness of the damaging effects of loud noise during the Carnival period. During the campaign the club delivered over 2000 pairs of earplugs to children and adults involved in Carnival festivities. The club also provided stationery supplies to all students attending the Cascade School for the Deaf and the Audrey Jeffers School for the Deaf in Marabella in support of its back to school stationery supplies project.

The club intensified its work with the Mary Care Centre, a sanctuary for teenage mothers during the last year providing recreational benches and assisting with monthly food supplies through partner organisations.

Tokens of appreciation were awarded to club members who were recognised for their exemplary service. The Quotarian of the Year award was presented to Sandra Lewis, while the Volunteer of the Year was given to Jennifer Moore. Low Chew Tung added, “The priorities for my presidency are to focus on community/service programmes that will uplift the lives of women, children and the deaf and hard of hearing.

Other focus areas include increasing the club’s visibility, developing strategic partnerships with key stakeholders; membership development/retention all of which will redound to increasing the impact of the club locally.”