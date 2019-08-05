Minister: Look out for snakes in homes

CONTROL: Emperor Valley Zoo workers spray around the Point Fortin hospital in 2018 after staff complained about snakes on the compound.

Agriculture Minister Senator Clarence Rambharat is warning the public to watch out for wildlife, including snakes and other reptiles.

He said with intermittent to heavy rainfall forecast to affect TT over the next few days, wildlife may be displaced from their natural habitat.

He said due to floodwaters some may seek refuge in yards and houses. On his official Facebook page, Rambharat posted a picture taken by a Cascade resident of a large snake lying on a windowsill outside her home.

“Yes, it’s that time of the year when the rain is frequent and sometimes heavier than normal. Snakes and other wildlife move to safer, more comfortable grounds, sometimes into yards and homes.

Snakes, in particular, are in search of warmth to regulate their internal temperature.“Thanks to this Cascade resident for making the call this morning and getting the Emperor Valley Zoo to safely remove this snake, perched 40 feet up on the window ledge.”

Interviewed afterwards, Rambharat said this was not unusual for this time of the year, adding that the zoo normally responds to ten-15 calls per week, mainly from Cascade, St Ann’s and Diego Martin.

He said this was not common in rural areas, as there are “lots of trees for reptiles to move to warmer ground and more dry areas even in forested areas.“In urban communities, it is easier to get to a place with discarded lumber, a shed or even in broken brickwork in walls where it is warmer.”He said the Ministry’s Forestry Division is also equipped and trained to respond to emergency calls. People can call the zoo’s hotline at 800-4ZOO (4966).