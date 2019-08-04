A Gen Zen goes to camp

JARED J YOUNG shares how much fun he had putting aside his PS4 to go to the Nestle for Healthier Kids camp.

I politely declined an invitation by Nestle TT Ltd to attend a one-day camp at the company’s sports club, in Valsayn on July 22, because, you know, members of Gen Zen (generation zillennial) don’t attend events where there is no wifi. But my mother, even more politely, accepted on my behalf so I had no choice but to go.

When I got there at around 8 am, I registered, got a pink wrist band, and sat down to eat the breakfast provided and watch a movie while the officials were setting up the activities in which we, the campers, would participate. I was so bored and I just really wanted to go back home to play Fortnite and Spiderman on my PS4. But who would have thought that by the time the camp was over I would have been willingly helping the supervisors hand out parting gifts to campers?

The name of the camp was Nestle for Healthier Kids and the motto was Nestle, Good Food Good Life. I estimate there were over 150 children there, ages six to ten, from different school camps around the country. The supervisors encouraged me and the other children to chat and interact with each other. I talked to a few campers, but because I am truly my mother’s child, I can’t remember a single name.

We were then split up into groups based on the colour of our wrist bands and my group immediately went out onto the field. We participated in a fun obstacle race which I completed in nine seconds flat, played football, basketball, cricket, duck duck goose, recycling relay and catch the ball. There were nurses from the Red Cross Society and an ambulance on standby in case anyone got injured. During the activities campers were given water, beverages and fruits.

After lunch we did activities such as creating a healthy food plate, we played healthy-food family feud and learned about recycling and staying hydrated. I won a prize for correctly answering a question about the three Rs – Reuse, Reduce, Recycle. I also participated in the shopping game and learned how to choose healthy foods such as veggies, fruits, staples, legumes and meat when I go with mummy to the grocery.

After the activities, all the campers and supervisors went back onto the field, held hands and formed the shape of a heart, as a drone hovered over us and took pictures. It took some time to get everyone in position and it was extremely hot, but we excitedly waved at the drone.

At the end of the camp day, at around 2 pm, the other campers and I were given certificates of participation and other tokens to take home. I was asked by a supervisor to help with the distribution of plants and gift bags with fun stickers and cookies. I got a pepper plant, which is growing nicely in our kitchen garden trough at home, but I have to admit I took home much more than my cool stuff.

I left with more knowledge about recycling and the six food groups. I understand the importance of staying healthy and hydrated, and why I should encourage mummy to buy more healthy foods and less sugary snacks. I totally get why physical activities are necessary, and I realise that spending six technology-free hours can also be fun for members of Gen Zen if we are given the right alternatives, but I legit draw the line at six hours.

* Jared is the son of Newsday associate editor Carol Quash.