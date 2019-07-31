Police catch panty peeking pervert in Pennywise

Police caught a maxi driver trying to sneak upskirt photos of women in Pennywise.

Police said at about 1.30 pm on Tuesday they followed the man into the Charlotte Street location of the popular Pennywise store.

The man, according to workers in the store, seemed to be shopping but the police officer who followed him eventually caught him trying to sneak an upskirt photo of an unsuspecting shopper.

Police grabbed him before calling for backup and seizing his mobile phone.

They found several upskirt videos of women who were sitting in the Bus Route maxi that he drove.

Pennywise workers said they were surprised to see the man arrested, adding that he seemed to be a normal person who was simply shopping.

While they did not express any concern over the incident and commended the police on their quick work, management advised workers to be more observant while on the floor.