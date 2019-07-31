Emancipation street fashion

TTUTA THE DEMOCRATIC way of life we currently enjoy was never graciously conferred upon us,…
People of all ages dressed up as part of the observance of Emancipation Day on Thursday. These are some of the looks we captured on camera.
Arlene Regis, Shanice Wilson, Rhonda Bryan and Drizzle Regis of Drew's Apparel show off their Emancipation wear on Wednesday at Sanjeev's Mall, San Fernando. Photo by Vidya Thurab
Arlene Regis and her granddaughter Sapphire Andrews model their Emancipation wear on Wednesday at Sanjeev's Mall, San Fernando. Photo by Vidya Thurab
FASHIONABLY ready for emancipation as this young lady shows off her printed skirt. Photo by Chequana Wheeler
Darcelle Mark, Darnell Allsopp, Seeta Jattan and Marcia Mitchell workers from Fabric Land, High Street, San Fernando, Dress up in their African wear to celebrate Emancipation day.PHOTO BY: CHEQUANA WHEELER
Photo by Jeff Mayers
Pannist Wendell Bleasdell plays his steelpan on Frederick Street. Photo by Jeff Mayers
Newsday staff, Allison Joseph-Grant, Shirley Roban, Padmore, Shannon White, and Kafi Nicholas. Photo by Roger Jacob
Allison Joseph-Grant, Classifieds Manager at Newsday. Photo by Roger Jacob
Our staff also dressed up, including Warren La Platte, SPU Paginator at Newsday. Photo by Roger Jacob
Charlene McCarthy from San Juan in her African clothing along Park Street Port of Spain. Photo by Jeff Mayers
The guys were not to be left out, as these two men posed for Newsday lensman in Port of Spain. Photo by Jeff Mayers
Monifa Karamoko-Farrel of St Augustine celebrates emancipation for all black people but says she is emancipated daily through her love for Christ.
A woman displays her African wear along Park Street Port of Spain. Photo by Jeff Mayers
Yvette Marshall poses on Frederick Street Port of Spain. Photo by Jeff Mayers
Malika Henry-McDonald of Champ Fleurs displays her clothing along Frederick Street Port of Spain. Photo by Jeff Mayers
Ann Marie Jack and daughter Micaiah of Belmont display their clothing along Frederick Street Port of Spain. Asked what emancipation meant to her, Ann Marie said: "People want someone to liberate them when they have to liberate themselves."
