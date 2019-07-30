Health Minister issues weight loss challenge

Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh has issued a challenge to the public to come forward and join with the ministry, in collaboration with the University of the West Indies, St Augustine, to lose 1,000 pounds.

The "Thousand Pound Challenge" will be launched on September 14. The minister called on people from all walks of life, including the media, politicians and entertainers, to work on collectively losing 1,000 pounds in six months.

Delivering the feature address at today's TT Global Hearts initiative at the Hilton Trinidad, St Ann's. Deyalsingh said this would include a group of about 30 people who will agree to be weighed and have their weight monitored over the period.

Deyalsingh said this was an exercise to engage the public in the fight against non-communicable diseases.