Stop the violence

THE EDITOR: My brothers and sisters please stop! Please stop killing one another for fame, greed and revenge. Your deaths are leaving children without parents, without a future and without the love they so desperately need. Your deaths are tainting our beloved country red with the bloodshed that continues to fester more deaths.

After you are gone, what next? Was anything gained in your death except a moment of satisfaction for the killer. Did it bring back your dead friend you killed for? Did it earn you the respect you were seeking as you lay in your coffin or behind bars? How are these women and children supposed to survive as you continue to plant the seeds of violence and poverty?

We can do better my brothers and sisters! We can break this cycle by simply walking away! You are ending your life before it even begins! The gold chains, guns, the brand-name clothing, all remain here on earth as you lay on the pavement, dead from several bullet shots while your family's anguish becomes national headlines. Please, please understand for you, your children and our nation stop the violence that has inundated our country.

MICHELLE DYMALLY DAVIS

Cedros