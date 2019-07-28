Same game election after election

THE EDITOR: Two weeks ago, the Guardian newspaper presented research which crossed referenced several sources to show PNM area representatives in Diego Martin and Laventille have given, and are giving millions in dollars to gang leaders. So what do you think these gang leaders do with millions of dollars? Buy more guns to kill their drug competitors, right?

Then about two weeks ago, our PM asked all citizens to support our Police Commissioner. Then, our commissioner released an article saying his biggest obstacle in solving this significant upsurge in deaths and gun violence is the millions of dollars in contracts given to these gang leaders.

How did our PM, the one who asked everyone to support our police commissioner respond, he said, basically, the commissioner had to lock these gang leaders up so they wouldn’t get these contracts. Is he following his advice to help the PC? Hell no!

So what do you think would be the PM’s reason for this strange "backstabbing" behaviour of the PC? We have elections next year right? So he must figure if they stop the flow of money to gang leaders now, even though it would prevent gun violence and prevent multiple more deaths, however, there is a risk that these gang leaders would encourage people in their communities to vote for the opposition in upcoming elections? Sounds familiar? It’s the same game both parties play election after election. Thought Rowley was a braver man than this but the results — as we are seeing now with ever escalating death toll — speak for themselves.

ROGER GORDON

Cascade