Moesha Bruce is Miss Tobago Heritage Personality

Moesha Bruce crowned Miss Tobago Heritage Personality 2019 at a gala show last Friday at the Shaw Park Cultural Complex in Tobago.

A final year student at UWI, St Augustine campus, 22-year-old Bruce beat a field of nine other contestants and was also adjudged Most Photogenic and Most Intelligent at the competition held Friday night at the Shaw Park Cultural Complex, Tobago. Bruce also topped the evening gown competition.

After her victory, Bruce told Newsday: “I feel overwhelmed with joy and satisfaction. I feel ready for this new journey.” Bruce, a crowd favourite, said she was inspired by many factors to enter the competition, which is now in its 32nd year.

“Initially, I wanted to try something new and out of my element and what made this competition the best platform to do such is that it also provided me with opportunities to build my knowledge on Tobago’s heritage and culture as well as earn an academic scholarship,” she said.

The beauty queen is currently studying agri-business management with a view to becoming an agricultural economist. “My dad taught me the importance of sustainable and substantial agricultural development when I was younger and this peaked my interest.

“I also chose agri-business because I know it’s one of the leading global industries and with the ideas and intentions I have it’ll be one of the best ways for me to build my career and at the same time, contribute back to the Tobago economy,” Bruce said.

First runner up was Buccoo Academy of Performing Arts' Nalia Taitt while Shanice John placed third. Taitt also copped the title of Best Talent, while John walked away with the prize for Miss Amity.