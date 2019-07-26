Young: Flights used in search for lost fishermen

Stuart Young

National Security Minister Stuart Young issued a media release saying he would like the public to know that contrary to what Gary Aboud and others are suggesting, there have been a number of flight missions in search of the missing fishermen in the Gulf of Paria.

He said, “The TT Air Guard has had fixed-wing flight searches using its C26 airplane and both National Helicopters Services Ltd and the Ministry of National Security’s Helicopters have also been deployed to search for the missing men.”

Young also said he had been in contact with the Chief of Defence Staff and other heads of divisions to ask for sea and air resources to be used to find the men.