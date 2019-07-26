South is open for business, says Gopee-Scoon

Trade Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon

REGUS has opened its second business centre in the south, two years after expanding into TT, offering its suite of fully serviced, customised workspaces for rent.

On Wednesday morning, the US-based temporary workspace provider opened its suite of 39 offices at Gulf City Mall, La Romaine, in partnership with Dominic Hadeed, chairman DomHad Properties Ltd.

The state-of-the-art workspaces are customised to suit every type of business from small and medium enterprises to multi-national conglomerates, with a business lounge, three meeting rooms and board room. The first office was opened in early 2017 at Invader’s Bay Tower in the BHP Billiton building, Port of Spain.

Already boasting of a 20 per cent occupancy in the south Regus TT general manager, Stephanie Quensel, said in addition to providing a professional and productive working environment, opportunity to reduce commute time, the cost is a steal of a deal with offices priced from TTD$800 to $6,000 per month.

Trade Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon, who formally opened the facility was happy to know that a corporation like Regus with over 3,000 locations in over 900 cities spanning more than 120 countries has chosen to expand its operations in TT.

She said a major challenge for micro and small businesses is cost, beginning with the cost of rental space for any business.

“The cost of commercial space is simply prohibitive. Regus has provided the ultimate solution. The packages offered are quite cost effective and of course is (necessary) for doing business, given the competitive nature of the market."

Regus's services, then, allow for greater collaboration and networking, she said, as well as flexibility in a professional setting.

Gopee-Scoon said Regus’ decision to expand in San Fernando is both timely and strategic since it is anticipated that there will be heightened demand for business services such as those offered by Regus, given several development projects currently underway in both Central and South Trinidad, including Heritage Petroleum's operations, the Phoenix Park Industrial Estate, the Moruga Agro-Processing, La Brea Dry Docking Facility, San Fernando Waterfront project and Skinner Park upgrade, as well as other private sector endeavours. Regus’ decision to expand in San Fernando is an indication of the appeal that south Trinidad and the broader TT has to global and local companies.

“The opening of this outlet is a clarion call to other private sector entities that south Trinidad has numerous lucrative opportunities and is indeed open for business.

Mark Linehan, Regus Caribbean managing director, said since opening in Invaders Bay, 300 plus clients have used used the facilities.