Do your civic duty and vote

THE EDITOR: As the 2019 local government election draws closer, I urge each and every citizen who is eligible to vote to go out and exercise their franchise. This is a great civic responsibility.

When half of the voting population refuses to vote, it erodes democracy. It creates a sense of cynicism among those who believe their vote does not matter.

People must have a passion and interest in the political process. No one must say or feel their vote is not important. It is very important, since one vote can help make the difference, be it for good or, God forbid, for worse.

For instance, in 1960, when Richard Nixon contested his first presidential election in the US, he lost to John F Kennedy by a margin of less than one vote per precinct. In 1923, Adolf Hitler won the leadership of the Nazi Party in Germany by one vote, and in 1869, US president Andrew Johnson was found not guilty at his impeachment trial by one vote.

Therefore, our vote is a very precious commodity, it is not something that we can barter or sell to the highest bidder. Our vote is the civil instrument by which we choose the best party and representatives to manage and guide the affairs of our community and our country.

Our vote has the power to protect us from unreliable representation. If we do not go out and vote, should we then have the right to complain?

RISHI LAKHAN

via e-mail