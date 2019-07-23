Fishermen missing after attack at sea

Fishermen off the coast of Erin. FILE PHOTO

PIRATES attacked a group of fishermen, threw them overboard and stole their boat engines in the Gulf of Paria near Orange Valley today.

Up to mid-morning, one survivor told villagers at least six men were still missing.

He said the missing men were badly beaten. One fisherman told Newsday three people survived the ordeal.

The four vessels left shore at about 11 pm yesterday and only one has been recovered.

"People will try to blame it on the Spanish (Venezuelans) but is Trinidadians who did this. The locals are stealing the outboard engines and selling them to Venezuelans," a fisherman claimed.

Fishermen and Friends of the Sea (FFOS) is offering a $10,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest of the culprits and the recovery of any of the following missing vessels.

FFOS identified the missing vessels as TFCA 1099 ‘Bula’, TFCA 1238 ‘Sunshine’ and TFCA 2784 ‘Aaron’.

The organisation, via its Facebook page, is also calling on citizens to be on the lookout for suspicious activity on the coastlines.

People with information can call the Coast Guard at 634-4440 or Couva police at 636-2333.