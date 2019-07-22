FULL TEXT: PM’s letter to the Law Association on CJ matter

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley.

PRIME MINISTER Dr Rowley has written to the president of the Law Association providing him with the approach he took to determine if to invoke impeachment proceedings against Chief Justice Ivor Archie and has also revealed who gave him the advice not to do so.

The Prime Minister wrote to Douglas Mendes,SC, on Monday in an eight-page letter and gave the reasons for his decision.

Read Dr Rowley's full letter to the Law Association of TT below:

Read Howard Stevens, QC, advice to the Prime Minister: