PM gives his reasons for CJ decision

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley speaks at a post-Cabinet press briefing at the Diplomatic Centre in St Ann's, on Thursday. PHOTO BY SUREASH CHOLAI

PRIME MINISTER Dr Rowley has written to the president of the Law Association providing him with the approach he took to determine if to invoke impeachment proceedings against Chief Justice Ivor Archie and has also revealed who gave him the advice not to do so.

The Prime Minister wrote to Douglas Mendes,SC, on Monday in an eight-page letter and gave the reasons for his decision.

On Thursday at the post-Cabinet press briefing, Prime Minsiter Dr Rowley said weeks ago, he received legal advice that he “should not acquiesce to the Law Association’s request.”

He also said he did not take advice from the association and the legal advice he received also indicated that he should not take the association’s advice. Rowley also said he did not rely on advice from the Office of the Attorney General.

In December, the association’s membership voted in favour of referring the allegations against Archie to the Prime Minister for further action.

Within days, the association sent its report, two legal opinions counsel, a letter from the CJ's lawyers calling on the association to declare there was no basis to make a reference to the PM under section 137 and the association's reply.

Months before the matter was referred to the prime minister, Archie lost a legal challenge, at the Privy Council, against the association allowing it to continue its own probe of the allegations of misconduct against him.

The Privy Council’s ruling held that the association had the power to make a formal complaint to the prime minister where justified and a duty to defend the Judiciary against unjustified criticism.

The association’s investigations surrounded allegations contained in media reports that accused Archie of attempting to persuade judges to change their State-provided security in favour of a private company where his friend, Dillian Johnson, worked.

Archie was also accused of attempting to fast-track Housing Development Corporation (HDC) applications for various people. He has denied discussing judges’ security, but admitted to recommending people for HDC housing.

He also said he did not “engage in any ‘lobbying’ of any person” to the HDC.