Crime Stoppers doubles cash rewards

In light of its 20th anniversary this year, Crime Stoppers TT has doubled its cash rewards until December 31.

In a press release yesterday, the organisation acknowledged its partnership with the Ministry of National Security in receiving tips on criminal activities and said it was "well poised" to assist the ministry in its effort to receive tips on illegal firearms entering the country as well as those already in the country.

Crime Stoppers TT, established in 1999, has approximately received 600,000 anonymous tips and said in its 20 year to date, "no caller's identity has ever been known" and those who have received cash rewards, have always "remained safe." The organisation encourages members of the public to be confident in sending tips either via its anonymous hotline or anonymously on its website.

The Crime Stoppers TT 24-hour hotline is 800-TIPS and the website is crimestopperstt.com where people can report any type of offence.