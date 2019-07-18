2 killed, 3 wounded in St Barb’s shooting

Derrick Joseph aka 'Pullskin' was shot and killed at his parlour, the Red, Yellow and Green Shop at St Barbs Road, Laventille, at around 8.45 pm yesterday. PHOTO COURTESY SOCIAL MEDIA.

Police from the Port of Spain Division and the Inter Agency Task Force (IATF) are expected to discuss how to deal with a series of shootings overnight in which two people were killed and three others wounded on St Barb's Road.

Police said vendor Derrick Joseph, aka "Pullskin," was at his parlour, the Red, Yellow and Green Shop, at around 8.45 pm with Joel Moore. aka "Thinners," and three others when a silver Nissan Ringroad drove up.

Four men got out with guns and fired several shots at the men before getting back into the car and driving off.

The five men were taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital, where Joseph and Moore died. The other three men are being treated.

The IATF found the car abandoned in a dead end alley just after Desperlie Crescent.

Police believe this killing may have triggered the killing and wounding of two KFC workers in John John hours later.