PM speaks on E-mailgate

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley

THE Prime Minister will give his response to the closure of the E-mailgate probe at Thursday's post-Cabinet news conference at the Diplomatic Centre in St Ann's.

Contacted on Wednesday for a response, Dr Rowley said he would do so on Thursday after he sees the letter from the Director of Public Prosecutions advising that the investigation be closed.

Asked by reporters about the matter while touring projects in Tobago on Wednesday, Rowley said, "I have not had a chance to read the report but I've read that it is closed."

He added, "When I have a chance to read the DPP's report, I'll be in a position to comment on it." Rowley dismissed calls from Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal and the UNC for him to resign.

"I don't ever listen to Dr Moonilal. Dr Moonilal has his own problems and I don't have one."