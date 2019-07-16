CAL unaware of bullying claims

CARIBBEAN Airlines (CAL) on Monday said it was unaware of any claims of bullying of employees by management.

The claims were made last week by the Aviation Communication and Allied Workers Union (ACAWU). Airline officials said if specific cases and details are provided, they would be investigated. CAL reiterated its previous position on moveable cages being placed around the aircraft when they are grounded. In accordance with TT Civil Aviation Authority and Airports Authority regulations, all authorised staff and people wishing to access the air-side restricted area at Piarco, which includes the hangar or Caribbean Airlines' compound, are subject to screening and other security controls.

At a news conference in Port of Spain last week, ACAWU secretary-general Peter Farmer raised all of these concerns. Without citing specific or general instances, Farmer claimed the bullying of employees could result in mental illness, physical disorders and even suicide. He said workplace abuse presented a grave threat not only to the mental, physical and economic welfare of all CAL’s workers, but also to the safety of the travelling public.