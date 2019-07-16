Arima library hosts Trotman Book Talk

Bill Trotman presents an autographed copy of his book of poems to a youth at the library. Bill Trotman presents an autographed copy of his book of poems to a youth at the library.

Bill Trotman, also known as Trinidad Bill and Lord Flying Fish, presented a book talk and signed copies of his new book, Of Love and Life Awareness at the Arima Public Library on July 8. This is Trotman’s third book.

Trotman, 85, read and shared anecdotes from his book of poems and short stories. A media release said he told the audience, who expressed delight at being in company of the national icon and highly-talented son of the soil, “To move ahead you must accentuate the positives.”

Reflecting on life in TT, Trotman noted that there are many positives in the society. He also said that it is important for people to love themselves. Incidentally, Eye Love Myself is the title of his first book.

Trotman is an artist, composer, poet, dancer, calypsonian, masquerade, actor, tutor, and national award recipient. He performed at theatre halls and venues such as the Madison Square Garden, Lincoln Centre, Carnegie Hall and The Apollo, and shared stages with Roberta Flack, Brook Benton, Nat King Cole and Bo Jackson. He rubbed shoulders with the likes of Michael Jackson, Bob Marley and Stevie Wonder, the release said.

Trotman’s calypsoes hits included: Go Back to School, Would You Believe, My Kinda Woman, Sing a Song for Me, Monkey See Monkey Do, Suck Finger Baby and Going for King.

In 2003, Trotman donated a number of items documenting his career to Nalis to be used for research. The collection, housed at the Heritage Library, consists of cassettes, videotapes, certificates, photographs albums, records, books of poems, music scores, magazines, newspaper clippings, flyers and posters.