Great Fete celebrates 20 years by going green

Isasha

SANDBOX HD, organiser of Great Fete Weekend (GFW), has decided to go green for its 20th anniversary. Since inception, the five-day event has been one of the most sought out events for partygoers in TT. Birthed in Tobago, the event dubbed as “the longest weekend in the world” has continuously focused on positively impacting the island, patrons and others.

Throughout the years, GFW has evolved tremendously. In 2019, the evolution will continue with GFW promising to be 80 per cent green, said a media release. Sandbox HD said its team is aware of the negative effects of plastics on the environment and marine life said it is their objective to begin a trend in Tobago that promotes environmental consciousness.

Event liaison and PRO Adanna Asson said, “The goal is to reduce the carbon footprint, decrease the use of harmful plastics and encourage recycling which all contribute to healthier lives and we are starting where we have fun.”

A change in the event’s ownership and management in 2012 led to a changes in both the organisers mind-set and approach. To date, the event’s impact has been undeniably positive, the release said. Through continuous assessment, Great Fete Weekend has begun making conscientious efforts to contribute to a more eco-friendly Tobago. The goal is to be 100 per cent green by 2021. Ultimately, Great Fete Weekend will be changing the face of events in Tobago. From July 24-28 food and drinks will be served in products such as utensils, plates, boxes, garbage bags and cups which are made from either recyclable or biodegradable materials. All contracted vendors are required to comply with GFW’s green initiative.

Additionally, 20 coconut trees will be planted in designated areas on Pigeon Point Beach as an anniversary commemoration and a form of gratitude to the venue that has facilitated Great Fete Weekend for all of its existence. This will then become a yearly initiative of Sandbox HD.

Great Fete Weekend:

July 24 - Welcome Wednesday Free Drinks

July 25 - Reggae Thursday total local reggae cast; Isasha, Jamelody, Prophet Benjamin and other artistes

July 26 - Soca Glow Over 20 soca stars backed by live bands

July 27 - We Fete Features international hip hop sensation Fabolous and other acts

July 28 - Sunday Callaloo Jouvert-like procession into Pigeon Point followed by partying