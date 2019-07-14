TT women hockey squad edge English outfit

THE TT women's hockey team won their practice match against a mixed Imperial College London Hockey Team on Wednesday night at the National Hockey Centre in Tacarigua.

TT won the match 4-3 with goals by Samantha Olton, Britney Hingh, Shaniah De Freitas and the winning goal by C Wren.

The London team placed first among the men and third among the women, during the 2018-2019 British Universities and Colleges Sport (BUCS) South Eastern Division.