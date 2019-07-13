Friends flee as man shot dead in Morvant

A Morvant man was gunned down on Friday night while liming at Wallace Road, Chinapoo Gardens, Morvant.

According to police, Tevin Semper, 29, was with a group of men when they were approached by gunmen who opened fire. The killers and the Semper’s friends ran leaving the bleeding man on the ground.

Police believe Semper was at the wrong place at the wrong time and may not have been the target as he was “not known to them”. Homicide officers of Region II are continuing investigations.