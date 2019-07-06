‘Lucifer’ star tells fans to fight for success

Israeli actress Inbar Lavi, right, star of the TV series Lucifer, takes a photo with a fan at the RBL Decibel entertainment festival, Queen's Hall, St Ann's on Friday. PHOTO BY JEFF K MAYERS

The journey to success in the entertainment industry is full of failure and many rejections, but it is the resilient ones who pick themselves up in the face of such rejections who make it.

This was the message Inbar Lavi, an Israeli actress who recently played Eve, the first woman, on Netflix’s Lucifer told an intimate audience at the first night of the sixth Decibel Entertainment Festival on Friday at Queen’s Hall, St Ann’s.

“It is going to continue to happen and as a performer you are going to have to realise that is just a part of it. Like in any business, you are going to have success and you are going to have failures and how you know to pick yourself up and keep going. I think that’s the biggest strength. I think those are the people who are going to go the furthest,” she said.

Decibel is an entertainment festival packed with exciting activities for anyone to enjoy. Decibel creative director Scot Sardinha said the festival is a space to provide entertainment through experience.

“With all the entertainment we are providing I hope to present a difference in the way entertainment is viewed and experienced in TT,” he said.

He said this year they separated the Dream Big Foundation, which inspires young people in arts and entertainment, from Decibel Experience and Entertainment, to focus more on the entertainment. However, he said they still aimed to provide opportunities for young people to get experience in the entertainment industry by utilising their talent in the festival.

Decibel provided a space where musicians and other performers could show their talent. Dominique Campbell, 24, was one such performer who was contacted by Decibel to entertain as a street performer as people passed by. She said she’s been playing the guitar for years, but only took music seriously four years ago and was grateful for the chance to gain such experience.

Los Angeles-based filmmaker Steven Taylor was one of the masterminds behind the Zombie Island Carnival Escape room. He wrote and directed the scripts for the actors in the haunted house where guests had to navigate through a foggy maze while zombies jumped out to terrorise them.

Sunday Newsday got trapped for five minutes in the Bmobile bio-hazard themed escape room with Ryan Forde, 21 and Jada La Borde, 14. The two were part of a group of five. The aim of the escape room was to work with another team to unlock the doors and free themselves. However the two teams were quite confused as to what clues were needed to get out.

Republic Bank teamed up with CariGamers to host a free space in Decibel where people could come, play and chill out for free called Gamers Republic. There were virtual reality games, Kinect dance central and lots of other activities for the gamers at heart.

Friday night was a soca night with Kes the Band, Ravi B and Nailah Blackman. Saturday night is dancehall night with Red Rat and Ding Dong.

Sunday is the final day of the expo.