Joseph to spread his comedy at NAPA

Learie Joseph will host hif first full-length concert in ten years at NAPA, Frederick Street, Port of Spain on Sunday.

His ability to deliver social commentary through comedy has helped Learie Joseph to remain relevant through the years since coming on the scene 20 years ago.

On Sunday, Joseph will present his first full-length concert in ten years,Spread the Love, at the National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA), Frederick Street, Port of Spain. The show will see Joseph performing several of his best sketches, along with new material he has been working on over recent months.

Over the years, Joseph has explored issues such as poverty, mental health, homelessness, infidelity, false pride, domestic violence, child abuse, greed, political corruption, racism, prejudice against the LGBTQI community and many other themes, said a media release. He always presents various points of views on these topics, leaving the audiences to come to their own conclusions.

Many of the issues he addresses are based on his personal experiences. From a child, Joseph has faced mental and physical abuse, homelessness, poverty, racism, being taken advantage of by not being paid for work done and so much more, the release said.

Joseph, however, managed to come through and become a success despite the horrible experiences by developing a strong will to live. He decided that he would not just survive, but enjoy living and pull himself out of whatever pits life threw him into and not lay down and die. He used his natural talent for writing and performing to rise.

Joining Joseph on Sunday in this Randy Glasgow Production will be a number of popular comedians and comedic actors including Wendell Etienne, Kenneth Supersad, the Bacchanal Sisters, the Drunken Saint, Delores Alexander and other surprise guests.